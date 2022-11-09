In tight race, Republican John James wins Michigan's 10th over Democrat Carl Marlinga

Republican John James defeated Democrat Carl Marlinga in an extremely close race for Michigan’s open 10th Congressional seat.

James held a roughly 1,600 vote advantage over Marlinga out of more than 300,000 ballots cast in the largely Macomb County district.

Loading...

Marlinga conceded the race to James rather than call for a re-count. He said it would not be worth it without evidence of discrepancies in the vote totals.

It’s James' third run for Congress after two failed bids for the U.S. Senate.

But the military veteran and business executive found traction with some voters by promoting GOP policies like cutting tax rates and promoting energy independence for the U.S.

The newly drawn 10th Congressional district now includes much of southern Macomb County, plus Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County.

