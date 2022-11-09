© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Incumbent US Rep. John Moolenaar wins re-election in Michigan's 2nd District

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 9, 2022 at 12:25 AM EST
Election-2nd.png

Republican incumbent U.S. Representative John Moolenaar has won re-election in the 2nd Congressional District.

With 50% of the vote counted, the Associated Press is calling Moolenaar the winner over Democratic challenger Jerry Hilliard.

This district includes most of central Michigan and parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

WCMU reported earlier that Michigan’s central region has not sent a Democratic representative to Washington, D.C., in decades. Hilliard lost to Moolenaar in two previous elections with less than 40% of the vote.

