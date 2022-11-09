© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeats Karamo to win reelection

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published November 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM EST
Democrat Winner SOS.png

Democrat Jocelyn Benson, who faced death threats after overseeing the 2020 election, has been reelected secretary of state of Michigan.

Benson defeated Republican Kristina Karamo, a far-right candidate who has spread a number of baseless conspiracies about elections and other things.

Karamo made a name for herself in 2020 by claiming, without evidence, that she witnessed election fraud in Detroit. She has not yet conceded the race.

Politics & Government Election 2022Jocelyn Benson
