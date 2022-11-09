© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Slotkin narrowly defeats Barrett in newly-drawn 7th District

Michigan Radio
Published November 9, 2022 at 8:14 AM EST
Incumbent Democrat Elissa Slotkin narrowly defeated her Republican opponent Tom Barrett in Michigan's newly drawn 7th Congressional District.

Political observers said it was likely one of the most expensive U.S House campaigns in the country — with large sums of out-of-state money spent by or on behalf of both campaigns.

Slotkin said in a tweet that Barrett called her to concede, adding: "Voters here made clear that the politics of division are not what they want for our families or our state."

