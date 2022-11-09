Thanedar victory in Michigan's 13th ends nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit in DC

Democrat Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District. The Democrat spoke in Detroit’s Greektown about his legislative priorities after the Associated Press called the race in his favor.

“People should be able to take care of their healthcare needs," he said. "I’m going to fight for passing a single-payer healthcare.”

Thanedar defeated his Republican opponent Martell Bivings by a wide margin.

Thanedar is a businessman who represents Detroit in the state Legislature. He said he’s already working with members of the Congressional Black Caucus on policy.

“I can’t wait to co-sponsor Congresswoman Sheila Jackson’s reparations bill,” he said.

Thanedar’s congressional district is buoyed by Detroit, the largest majority-Black city in the U.S. His victory marks the end of nearly 70 years of Black representation from Detroit on the Hill.