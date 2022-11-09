© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

US Rep. Jack Bergman secures re-election in Michigan's 1st District

Michigan Radio
Published November 9, 2022 at 2:05 AM EST
While access to accessible health care was top of mind for residents of Michigan's 1st Congressional District, voters re-elected incumbent Republican Representative Jack Bergman over his Democratic opponent Dr. Bob Lorinser.

The 1st District of Michigan has long been considered a Republican stronghold, and according to Scott LaDeur, a political science professor at North Central Community College in Petoskey, redistricting only solidified that stance.

Bergman, who has held the office since 2017, thinks that rural health care could be improved by eliminating some of the federal bureaucracy regulating it.

Politics & Government Election 2022Congressional Races 2022
