Voters in Taylor, Auburn Hills back proposals to allow recreational marijuana businesses

More than thirty communities across the state voted on whether or not they’d allow recreational marijuana facilities. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan four years ago. But people get to decide whether or not they want those businesses close to home.

Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election show a mixed bag of support and rejection.

The most populous city to repeal an all-out ban on marijuana sales Tuesday was Taylor. The downriver Detroit suburb will restrict businesses to industrial areas and limit how close they can be to schools, churches, libraries and homes.

Voters in Auburn Hills also voted to allow marijuana businesses, with location restrictions. There, they’ll allow people to get marijuana delivered or pick it up in drive-through lanes or walk-up windows.

Other Michigan communities passed on pot businesses. In Oakland County; Leonard, Clarkston, Lathrup Village, and Brandon Township all declined proposals to loosen restrictions.

Keego Harbor, Auburn Hills, Royal Oak Township, Belleville and the City of Clio all voted to lift marijuana restrictions.

In west Michigan, South Haven Township approved a proposal to allow and regulate marijuana facilities. In Muskegon County, Egleston Township voters passed a measure to allow adult-use marijuana establishments to co-locate with medical marijuana facilities that are already approved.