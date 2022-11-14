© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Michigan nets about $12 million in settlement with Google

Michigan Radio | By Lester Graham
Published November 14, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel was among 40 attorneys general who investigated Google.

Michigan is among 40 states sharing nearly $400 million in a settlement with Google.

Attorneys general, including Michigan’s Dana Nessel, investigated Google’s location-tracking practices. An Associated Press 2018 report revealed that Google was keeping track of users' movements even if they explicitly told it not to.

The $391.5 million settlement requires Google to show additional information whenever users turn a location-related app on or off, make information about location tracking information clear to users, and give users detailed information about the types of location data Google collects and how it’s used.

In a blog post in response to the settlement, Google outlined ways it’s already started making choices about data collection more transparent to users.

Michigan’s share of the settlement money amounts to about $12 million.

