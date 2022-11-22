© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Whitmer to appoint first Black woman to Michigan's top court

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 22, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST
Kyra Harris Bolden is standing and smiling in front of a bookcase that includes legal books and a large green plant.
Photo courtesy of Audacious Publicity and Management Group
.

Govenor Gretchen Whitmer plans to appoint the first Black woman to the Michigan Supreme Court. A spokesman says Kyra Harris Bolden is Whitmer's choice to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Justice Bridget McCormack.

An afternoon announcement is planned. Bolden is a state lawmaker from the Detroit area who has been a licensed lawyer for only eight years. Bolden was a Democratic nominee for the Supreme Court in the November 8 election but finished third in a race for two seats.

The 34-year-old Bolden will join the court in January after her House term expires.

Tags
Politics & Government gretchen whitmerkyra harris bolden
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
