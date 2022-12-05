Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley calls for "unity" as he takes his second oath of office

“Please join me in welcoming Mayor Sheldon A. Neeley,” Genesee District Court Judge G. David Guinn told the audience at Monday’s swearing in ceremony.

The mayor was officially sworn in for a second term Sunday. Neeley won re-election last month in a close contest against former Flint Mayor Karen Weaver. Neeley defeated her in 2019’s mayor’s race.

In his address, the mayor stressed the importance of “unity,” especially as the city moves forward from the water crisis that has come to define the city’s identity.

The mayor said unity will help re-brand the city of Flint.

“When you tell people that you’re from Flint, they go, 'Oh my God,'” said Neeley, adding, “We are much more than victims. We are victors.”

Neeley said the way that the nation looks at Flint is important, as the city works to attract new families and new businesses.

Allie Herkenroder is the Flint city council president. She said unity is possible, but it’s not going to look like some people may expect.

“We’re not all going to vote the same,” said Herkenroder, “But where we will have unity is in the vision for this city.”

Neeley also talked about the opportunities ahead for Flint, including deciding how to spend tens of millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funding.