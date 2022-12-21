© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

State board affirms November election results

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published December 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST
Voting sign.
flickr user justgrimes
/
http://j.mp/1SPGCl0

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers said “no” Wednesday to almost all efforts to toss out votes cast in elections for two questions on the November ballot.

The recounts of a few selected precincts proceeded despite the fact they had no chance of reversing the statewide results on Proposals 2 and 3.

The attorney for Election Integrity Fund and Force, which has a history of denying election results, made repeated attempts to expand the scope of the review beyond the board’s purview of matching election results with votes cast.

Republican board chair Tony Daunt pushed back.

“If people have reason to believe that a crime has been committed, there are appropriate channels to take and that involves forwarding the concern —with evidence — to the local law enforcement officials,” he said.

“You are not going to persuade us that we should be issuing subpoenas or doing investigations,” said Democratic board member Mary Ellen Gurewitz.

The recounts focused on Proposals 2 and 3, which established new voting rights and abortion rights. Both amendments to the Michigan Constitution passed by wide margins.

Politics & Government
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content