Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) outlines agenda after taking oath of office to start second term

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer outlined an expansive agenda for the next four years during a speech Sunday after she took the oath of office to start her second term.

Whitmer and other mostly Democratic officials took their oaths of office on the state Capitol lawn in front of hundreds of supporters.

In her speech, Whitmer pledged to tackle infrastructure improvements and grow Michigan’s economy during the next four years.

She also spoke about “working together” to get things done.

“If we reach across the aisle and we bring people together in every region, and focus on solving problems, we can make Michigan a place where all people can envision a great future,” said Whitmer.

But Whitmer also talked about issues bound to get much less bi-partisan support, including “common sense” gun control legislation.

Whitmer begins a second term with a Democratic majority in both the state house and senate. The governor will likely have more success moving her agenda forward than she had in her first term with Republicans controlling the legislature.

While the governor outlined her priorities in Sunday’s speech, it was short of specifics.

Whitmer promises to talk more about her plans when she delivers her State of the State address later this month.

