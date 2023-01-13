© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Democratic electors sue 16 Republicans for election fraud in 2020 presidential election in Michigan

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 13, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST
Michigan_State_Capitol.jpg
commons.wikimedia.org
Michigan State Capitol

Three Michigan citizens who served as Democratic electors in the 2020 presidential election have sued 16 Republicans for election fraud. The lawsuit was filed in Kent County Circuit Court.

The 16 Republican electors falsely certified to Congress that Donald Trump won the election in Michigan, when it was Democrat Joe Biden who won by more than 150,000 votes.

"Defendants' scheme attempted to subvert the sacred right of qualified voters in
Michigan, enshrined in the State Constitution, to have their votes counted," the lawsuit said.

Plaintiff Blake Mazurek is one of the three Democratic electors who filed the lawsuit. He said he found the effort to interfere in the election offensive.

"It highlights how desperate President Trump and his supporters were to try to overthrow the will of the people of Michigan and frankly overthrow the will of the nation," he said.

The lawsuit accuses the 16 Republicans of civil conspiracy, among other counts.

Michigan Radio could not reach any of the 16 Republicans being sued. They include Meshawn Maddock, who is co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

Tags
Politics & Government Michigan 20202020 electionElection 2020election fraud
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content