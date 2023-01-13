Democratic electors sue 16 Republicans for election fraud in 2020 presidential election in Michigan

Three Michigan citizens who served as Democratic electors in the 2020 presidential election have sued 16 Republicans for election fraud. The lawsuit was filed in Kent County Circuit Court.

The 16 Republican electors falsely certified to Congress that Donald Trump won the election in Michigan, when it was Democrat Joe Biden who won by more than 150,000 votes.

"Defendants' scheme attempted to subvert the sacred right of qualified voters in

Michigan, enshrined in the State Constitution, to have their votes counted," the lawsuit said.

Plaintiff Blake Mazurek is one of the three Democratic electors who filed the lawsuit. He said he found the effort to interfere in the election offensive.

"It highlights how desperate President Trump and his supporters were to try to overthrow the will of the people of Michigan and frankly overthrow the will of the nation," he said.

The lawsuit accuses the 16 Republicans of civil conspiracy, among other counts.

Michigan Radio could not reach any of the 16 Republicans being sued. They include Meshawn Maddock, who is co-chair of the Michigan Republican Party.