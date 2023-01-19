Say goodbye to 313: Detroit may soon get a new area code

Detroit might be getting a new area code soon. The Michigan Public Service Commission says that it's expecting to run out of unassigned 313 telephone numbers by the end of 2025.

That means most of the possible telephone numbers with 313 are already in use.

The state regulators will be holding a public hearing in Detroit in March to get public comment on the new proposed area code 679.

The new area code will cover metro Detroit and its surrounding suburbs.

It’ll require local 313 users to dial 679 to make local calls with folks with the new area code. Right now, local users do not have to dial an area code to get in touch with another local user.

The 313 area code covers Detroit, its enclaves Hamtramck and Highland Park, and the suburbs of Allen Park, Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, the Grosse Pointes, Inkster, Lincoln Park, Redford Township, River Rouge and Taylor.

“The North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA), the agency responsible for administering telephone numbering plans in the United States, Canada and multiple Caribbean countries, filed a petition with the MPSC in November seeking to implement the 679 overlay,” according to a press release.

The public hearing is set for for March 9, 2023, 1:30 p.m. -3 p.m. at Wayne County Community College District’s downtown campus, in the Frank Hayden Community Room #236, 1001 W. Fort St. in Detroit.