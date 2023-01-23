© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Whitmer will call for red flag, background check gun laws

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 23, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST
Gretchen whitmer at a microphone
Jake Neher
/
WDET

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will call for new gun control laws when she delivers her State of the State address this week.

The governor tells MLive she will call for storage requirements, universal background checks and a red flag law in her annual address. The administration confirmed the details to Michigan Public Radio after they were first reported by MLive.

“The time for thoughts and prayers is over,” she told MLive in a statement.

Calls for new gun laws ramped up following the Oxford school shooting in 2021. Democrats, who are now in control of the Legislature and the governor’s office, have also put new gun restrictions on their agenda. Republicans have blocked these types of restrictions in the past.

Bridge Michigan reports the governor will also call for funding to pay for more one-on-one tutoring for students struggling with reading. The governor’s also expected to call for boosting the state’s earned income tax credit and repealing the state’s dormant abortion ban.

Tags
Politics & Government gun controlgun rightsState of the State 2022
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Website donate banner (1).png