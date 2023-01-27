Gov. Whitmer touts bills to expand EITC and repeal pension tax, scoffs at Republican "fairness" complaints

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scoffed at complaints by Republican lawmakers that tax relief bills moving through the Legislature lack “fairness.”

This week, the state Senate and House voted on repealing a tax on pension income. But Republicans say the legislation should benefit a broader section of Michiganders.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt (R-Porter Township) said “tax relief for all Michiganders must be a priority in 2023.”

Gov. Whitmer touted fast-moving bills to repeal the pension tax and expand the Earned Income Tax Credit during an appearance at a UAW union hall in Saginaw Friday.

Asked afterward about Republican complaints, Whitmer noted that the pension tax was initiated under a Republican controlled Legislature. The Democratic governor and Republican state lawmakers couldn’t reach an agreement on the pension tax during her first term, when the GOP controlled the Legislature.

“I think it’s fascinating to see this dramatic change in the Republicans who created this tax in the first place...fought us trying to get rid of it for the last four years and now saying we’re not going far enough,” said Whitmer.

Whitmer told reporters she is willing to talk with Republicans about tax policy.