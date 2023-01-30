© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Fate of early 2024 MI presidential primary date remains open

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 30, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST
state capitol building in lansing, michigan at night
Chris
/
Adobe Stock

We could learn this week whether Michigan will host an early presidential primary on February 27 of next year. It has to get done by Wednesday to comply with a national Democratic Party deadline. The problem is Republican National Committee rules would penalize the state Republican Party for moving up its primary date.

Democratic Senator Jeremy Moss is the bill sponsor. He said negotiations are still taking place to find a path to moving up Michigan’s primary.

“The goal of this bill is to move up the Michigan primary so that we have an early say in the process, so that our voices are amplified in choosing the next nominees for President of the United States,” Moss told Michigan Public Radio. “I think most Michigan voters on both sides of the party spectrum agree with those goals.”

“I don’t think this is a conversation of whether or not there is merit to have an early Michigan primary. It’s really more of a process — how can we land on an early date without penalizing Republican delegates?” said Moss.

The bill is the only item of business on Tuesday’s House calendar.

Supporters of moving up the primary say putting Michigan earlier on the primary calendar would give more influence to a state that better reflects the country as a whole, compared to the current slate of early primaries.

Tags
Politics & Government michigan primarymichigan presidential primary
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content