Politics & Government

Michigan governor's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published February 8, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, center, delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate on Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Working with the a record budget surplus and Democratic-control of both Legislative chambers, Whitmer on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, proposed a $79 billion budget that aims to substantially invest in the state's schools, help residents with healthcare costs and cut taxes for the state's retirees and low-income households. (AP Photo/Al Goldis, File)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a record budget for the 2024 fiscal year that prioritizes boosting education spending, cutting taxes and investing in the state's public health.

The state has a $9 billion budget surplus and a Legislature that Democrats control. The spending plan includes a 5% increase in per-pupil funding for schools and a $160 million plan to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, which Whitmer said would help families save $850 a year.

The governor is also asking for $300 million for a universal pre-K proposal, as well as the free school meals proposal, which would make Michigan the fourth state to implement such a plan.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
