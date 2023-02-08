Michigan governor's budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a record budget for the 2024 fiscal year that prioritizes boosting education spending, cutting taxes and investing in the state's public health.

The state has a $9 billion budget surplus and a Legislature that Democrats control. The spending plan includes a 5% increase in per-pupil funding for schools and a $160 million plan to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students, which Whitmer said would help families save $850 a year.

The governor is also asking for $300 million for a universal pre-K proposal, as well as the free school meals proposal, which would make Michigan the fourth state to implement such a plan.