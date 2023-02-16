© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

City of Lansing agrees to consent decree to settle DOJ lawsuit over religious discrimination

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST
Lansing, Michigan.jpg
Seal of the City of Lansing

The City of Lansing and the U.S. Justice Department have entered into a consent decree over the federal government's lawsuit alleging the city discriminated against an employee who is a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The lawsuit said Sylvia Coleman was unfairly fired from her job as a detention officer in 2018, just days after she was offered the position.

That's because she said she couldn't work shifts during her church's Sabbath, which is sundown Friday to sundown Saturday.

Todd McFarland, an attorney with the Seventh-day Adventist Church, said Lansing has agreed to pay Coleman $50,000 in back pay and damages. The decree also requires the city to redraft its policies regarding religious discrimination and accommodation and to conduct training sessions on the policies.

"The most important thing for us is that no one else has to go through this," McFarland said. "The city of Lansing doesn't get sued and no one gets fired for their religious belief, and we think that's the best outcome for everyone."

The consent decree requires the city to drop its countersuit against Coleman, in which it claimed she had agreed to be "flexible" on work hours.

"She never misled them," McFarland said. "She told them from day one that she was a Seventh-day Adventist and that she needed to be accommodated."

As part of the consent decree, the city does not admit to any wrongdoing.

Tags
Politics & Government discriminationreligious discriminationlansing
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content