© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Detroit City Council to vote on final piece of controversial land swap deal

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published February 20, 2023 at 5:32 PM EST
ambassador-bridge.jpg
Staff
/
michiganjournal.org

The Detroit City Council is set to vote this week on the final piece of a controversial land swap.

The deal would give the Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, a piece of vacant land on Jefferson Avenue near the bridge. In return, the company would give the city $2 million to upgrade Riverside Park.

But some southwest Detroit residents worry about what the company might plan to do with that land and other parcels it’s acquired. They worry it will bring a bridge expansion, including a possible second span, more truck traffic, and other changes that will damage their neighborhood. They’re pushing for a community benefits agreement with the company before the deal is finalized.

Jessica Trevino lives in the nearby Hubbard-Richard neighborhood. She said community members were pushing for the bridge company to put some of the vacant properties it owns in a community land trust, among other measures, to ensure it doesn’t take over the neighborhood for a bridge expansion and trucking operations. While some neighborhood residents have come out urging the City Council to support the deal and finish the Riverside Park upgrades, Trevino said this is about something much bigger than the park.

For us, it's about if this land exchange happens without any community benefits to us, we're screwed,” she said.

“We love the park, too. We just don't want to get this great park only to have our neighborhood decimated. You know, who's going to go to the park if you don't have a neighborhood?”

Detroit City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero agreed. She represents southwest Detroit.

“Before we complete this deal to finalize our world-class park, we need to ensure our Hubbard-Richard residents have world-class protections,” Santiago-Romero said.

So far, the Bridge Company has upheld its end of the deal, giving the city $3 million for Riverside Park upgrades. Brad Dick, Detroit’s director of general services, said the additional $2 million is needed, especially to pave a stretch of road connecting the park to the surrounding community that’s currently a dirt road.

“What it rains, it's dusty, and when cars drive down, dust flies all over the park. It flies over the children's playscapes,” Dick said. “It’s not the kind of park the people of southwest of Detroit deserve.”

Other council members and members of Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration also pointed out that the city is obligated to follow through on the original deal.

But Santiago-Romero said there’s still time to do that. “I am not saying that we're not going to finish this deal,” she said. “I am asking for protections for residents because we need to ensure their health and safety.”

The deal passed out of a City Council committee last week, with a recommendation to deny it for now. The final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.

Tags
Politics & Government Ambassador BridgeSouthwest DetroitDetroit City Council
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content
  • stateside new full show post
    Stateside
    Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
    Stateside Staff
    On today's show, we chatted about the tantalizing possibilities for the Lions in the playoffs, plus other football news. Then, a word with a creative writing professor on the 2022 "words of the year." We also discussed the controversy surrounding concrete crushing facilities in Detroit. Plus, we spoke about a new partnership that'll make Detroit a manufacturing hub for one electric bike company. To end, a review of a memoir that was shaped by Detroit's landscapes.
  • ambassadorbridge_flickr_jimwallace_0.jpg
    Politics & Government
    Detroit City Council OK's land swap deal with Ambassador Bridge owners
    Sarah Cwiek
    After several postponements, the Detroit City Council has voted to approve the first step in a controversial land swap deal.Detroit will receive almost…