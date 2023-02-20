Detroit City Council to vote on final piece of controversial land swap deal

The Detroit City Council is set to vote this week on the final piece of a controversial land swap.

The deal would give the Detroit International Bridge Company, which owns the Ambassador Bridge, a piece of vacant land on Jefferson Avenue near the bridge. In return, the company would give the city $2 million to upgrade Riverside Park.

But some southwest Detroit residents worry about what the company might plan to do with that land and other parcels it’s acquired. They worry it will bring a bridge expansion, including a possible second span, more truck traffic, and other changes that will damage their neighborhood. They’re pushing for a community benefits agreement with the company before the deal is finalized.

Jessica Trevino lives in the nearby Hubbard-Richard neighborhood. She said community members were pushing for the bridge company to put some of the vacant properties it owns in a community land trust, among other measures, to ensure it doesn’t take over the neighborhood for a bridge expansion and trucking operations. While some neighborhood residents have come out urging the City Council to support the deal and finish the Riverside Park upgrades, Trevino said this is about something much bigger than the park.

“For us, it's about if this land exchange happens without any community benefits to us, we're screwed,” she said.

“We love the park, too. We just don't want to get this great park only to have our neighborhood decimated. You know, who's going to go to the park if you don't have a neighborhood?”

Detroit City Council member Gabriela Santiago-Romero agreed. She represents southwest Detroit.

“Before we complete this deal to finalize our world-class park, we need to ensure our Hubbard-Richard residents have world-class protections,” Santiago-Romero said.

So far, the Bridge Company has upheld its end of the deal, giving the city $3 million for Riverside Park upgrades. Brad Dick, Detroit’s director of general services, said the additional $2 million is needed, especially to pave a stretch of road connecting the park to the surrounding community that’s currently a dirt road.

“What it rains, it's dusty, and when cars drive down, dust flies all over the park. It flies over the children's playscapes,” Dick said. “It’s not the kind of park the people of southwest of Detroit deserve.”

Other council members and members of Mayor Mike Duggan’s administration also pointed out that the city is obligated to follow through on the original deal.

But Santiago-Romero said there’s still time to do that. “I am not saying that we're not going to finish this deal,” she said. “I am asking for protections for residents because we need to ensure their health and safety.”

The deal passed out of a City Council committee last week, with a recommendation to deny it for now. The final vote is scheduled for Tuesday.