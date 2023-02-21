Dingell urges young people to lead on gun legislation

Youths will lead the drive to tighten gun legislation in the United States, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI 6) said Tuesday.

Speaking on Michigan Radio’s Stateside, Dingell said she'd like to see red-flag legislation to block firearm ownership for people at risk of harming themselves or others.

Dingell said the constitutional right to bear arms needs to be weighed against the potential of guns to cause harm.

"Here's my question: What rights do the children have?” she said. “What rights do survivors have? What right does a domestic abuse victim have? And how do we protect the rights of those who are being shot and killed?"

Democratic Michigan lawmakers have proposed that and other legislation to tighten restrictions on gun ownership in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Michigan State University last week that left three students dead and five hospitalized.