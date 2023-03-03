© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WRSX 91.3 Port Huron is off the air due to network issues. Technicians are currently working on the problem.
Politics & Government

Republican businessman Perry Johnson announces presidential campaign

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published March 3, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST
Perry Johnson
David Eggert/AP
/
AP
Former Michigan gubernatorial candidate Perry Johnson, a Republican, briefly speaks with reporters, on Feb. 23, 2022, after a kickoff event at a hotel in Lansing, Mich. (file photo) Johnson has announced his bid for President. Johnson's campaign says he announced his candidacy to a group of supporters on Thursday, March 2, 2023, hours after he spoke at the opening day of the annual Conservative Political Action Conference near Washington. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

Republican businessman Perry Johnson has announced his bid for President.

Johnson's campaign says he announced his candidacy to supporters Thursday after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

Johnson did not mention his campaign when he spoke at CPAC, where a handful of other candidates and potential contenders including former President Donald Trump are slated to speak Friday and Saturday.

Johnson tried to run for Michigan governor last year but was deemed by the state's elections bureau to have filed thousands of fraudulent signatures. He said his rights were violated during the process.

Johnson earned a fortune starting Perry Johnson Registrars Inc., which certifies if businesses are meeting industrial standards.

Politics & Government
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press
Website donate banner (1).png