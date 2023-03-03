Republican businessman Perry Johnson announces presidential campaign

Republican businessman Perry Johnson has announced his bid for President.

Johnson's campaign says he announced his candidacy to supporters Thursday after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

Johnson did not mention his campaign when he spoke at CPAC, where a handful of other candidates and potential contenders including former President Donald Trump are slated to speak Friday and Saturday.

Johnson tried to run for Michigan governor last year but was deemed by the state's elections bureau to have filed thousands of fraudulent signatures. He said his rights were violated during the process.

Johnson earned a fortune starting Perry Johnson Registrars Inc., which certifies if businesses are meeting industrial standards.