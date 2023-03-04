Flint launching new public notification system

The city of Flint is launching a new notification system for city residents, businesses and others.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley is asking Flint residents to sign up for the Alert Flint program on their phones. People can sign up for texts, phone calls, and email public safety notifications.

Neeley says the recent shootings on the Michigan State University campus are an example for the need for sharing public safety information quickly and directly with the public.

“We want to be able to put this alert system in place to be able to ultimately save lives. And it will save lives,” said Neeley.

City Council President Ladel Lewis says the notification system will keep people in Flint aware of other issues as well, including street repairs.

“We want to make sure that everyone is abreast of everything, both positive and also challenging going on in the city of Flint,” said Lewis.

The Alert-Flint system is similar to notification programs in many other communities around Michigan and the country.

More information can be found on the city’s website.