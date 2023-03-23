© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Senate sends gun bills to Whitmer’s desk

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published March 23, 2023 at 9:21 PM EDT
Cover-Picture-Revolver-500-edited.jpg
Utah Department of Health
S&W 500 Magnum revolver hand gun with cable key locked on case background

The Michigan Senate on Tuesday adopted a set of long-debated gun safety bills. The legislation includes universal background checks for gun purchases and requires that guns be locked in a safe place when they’re not in use.

State Senator Rosemary Bayer (D-Keego Harbor) is a key sponsor of the bills. Bayer said she expects these measures over time will reduce shootings, including suicides.

“If we can impact that, that’s the best thing we could do, right? That’s the biggest numbers of people,” she told Michigan Public Radio. “And then we know the safe storage is going to help with the kids and accidents and other things. So we’re doing the right thing and we’re going to feel that and I think everyone will appreciate it when we get there.”

Under the legislation, Bayer said gun buyers would have to sign a statement that they understand the laws regarding safe storage. Gun owners could face penalties once the new law is enacted if someone is killed or injured because a person had access to a gun that should have been locked up.

The bills were adopted on party-line votes. Republicans say more restrictions aren’t the solution to gun violence. The bills now go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk. She has said she intends to sign them.

Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
