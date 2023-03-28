Deadline in UIA class action suit approaches

Time is running short for Michiganders to participate in a class action settlement with Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency over false accusations of fraud.

The settlement stretches back to a span from October 2013 through the August 2015. That's when around 40-thousand people were wrongly accused of unemployment fraud.

The agency blames its computer system for erroneously flagging those accounts.

Now, the state is phasing out that old software and agreeing to pay $20 million to settle the lawsuit.

“We urge anyone who believes they were affected by these circumstances to register to be considered part of the settlement,” UIA Director Julia Dale said in a press release. “This settlement is one of the many reforms the agency is implementing to create a UIA that will be a national model for fair, fast and fraud-free service.”

The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 5th.

That date will allow anyone interested in joining to determine eligibility. After that, participants face a second deadline in mid-April to submit a claim.