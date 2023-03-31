© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Michigan congressman to undergo treatment for cancer

Published March 31, 2023
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) (file photo)

Michigan Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) has been diagnosed with cancer.

A press release from Kildee’s office describes his prognosis after surgery and treatment as “excellent.”

The Flint Democrat was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma after a preventive scan for a swollen lymph node. According to the press release, doctors found a very small tumor in one of his tonsils. It’s described as “a serious but curable form of cancer.”

Kildee says he will undergo surgery in the next few weeks and plans to take time off to recuperate.

For the past decade, Kildee has represented mid-Michigan in Washington.

