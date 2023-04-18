© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Michigan Supreme Court Justice to seek mental health care out of state

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published April 18, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT
Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court
/
court.mi.gov
Michigan Supreme Court

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced on Tuesday that he is seeking short-term mental health treatment outside the state of Michigan.

“The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me," his statement read. "At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement issued a statement on behalf of the Court.

“The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.”

Bernstein indicated he would not be joining the rest of the Court for its Oral Argument special session, scheduled for April 26, 2023, in Cheboygan.

Politics & Government
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content