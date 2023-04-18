Michigan Supreme Court Justice to seek mental health care out of state

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Richard Bernstein announced on Tuesday that he is seeking short-term mental health treatment outside the state of Michigan.

“The trust and confidence that the people of the state of Michigan place in me to serve in this role means so much to me," his statement read. "At the same time, I appreciate the opportunity to temporarily step out of the courtroom to focus on my mental health. During this time, I will continue working remotely on all active cases. I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need.”

Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement issued a statement on behalf of the Court.

“The Court asks the people of Michigan to join them in supporting Justice Bernstein and respecting his privacy, as he prioritizes his well-being. We look forward to him rejoining the Court in person in the coming weeks.”

Bernstein indicated he would not be joining the rest of the Court for its Oral Argument special session, scheduled for April 26, 2023, in Cheboygan.