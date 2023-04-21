© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Gun rights groups consider next steps after judge denies request to block new laws

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published April 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT
Interior of the state Capitol's rotunda.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio

Gun rights groups are considering their next step after a Michigan Court of Claims judge denied their request for a restraining order to block enforcement of the state’s new firearms laws.

Michigan Open Carry and Great Lakes Gun Rights sued the Legislature, claiming violations of the Open Meetings Act because of limits placed on testimony before House and Senate committees.

In a decision issued Tuesday, Court of Claims Judge Thomas Cameron said the gun rights organizations failed to show irreparable harm if an injunction was not issued. Also, Cameron said they did not show the legislative committees broke the law.

“Therefore, plaintiffs have not established that the public interest will not be harmed if a preliminary injunction is issued,” he wrote in the official opinion.

The laws require guns to be secured where unsupervised children can’t access them, and require universal background checks. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the new laws last week.

Legislation awaiting Whitmer's signature would allow courts to approve temporary gun seizures from someone deemed a threat.

Tom Lambert of Michigan Open Carry said his organization will continue to pursue the case because all were not allowed roughly equal opportunities to testify on the bills.

“The issue here isn’t guns,” he said. “It’s governmental transparency and access to the democratic process.”

Lambert said they could appeal the denial of the injunction to the Michigan Court of Appeals or wait to fully argue their case before the Court of Claims.

Politics & Government
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Website donate banner (1).png