More red flag bills head to Gov. Whitmer

The final bills in a package of sweeping legislation that would allow authorities to seize guns from people deemed a risk to themselves or others are on their way to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The state House signed off on the final versions of the three bills Wednesday — all on party-line votes.

The main bill to create extreme risk protection orders was sent to Whitmer last week. The temporary orders would have to be approved by a judge.

One of the bills given final approval Wednesday would also make it a crime for someone named in an extreme risk protection order to purchase another gun for the duration of the order.

The legislation would also create a tax break for purchases of gun locks and other firearm safety devices.

Enacting stricter gun laws was an early priority of the Legislature’s new Democratic majorities. The sense of urgency to do more about gun violence grew following the Oxford High School and Michigan State University shootings.

Whitmer has already signed a law that requires guns to be locked up and stored where they can’t be accessed by children. The state will also now require universal background checks for gun sales.