© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Warren Mayor "profoundly disappointed" in court ruling that bars him running for a fifth term

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published May 19, 2023 at 3:07 PM EDT
fouts.png
City of Warren
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

The Michigan Supreme court this week said it would not take up an appeal in a dispute over Warren's term limits ordinance.

The ordinance, which limits elected city leaders to four terms, was approved by voters in 2019.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who was then already in his fourth term, said he would run for a fifth term anyway, arguing the ordinance language was vague. But the Michigan Court of Appeals said it was not vague, and the four-term limit stands.

Fouts said the decision not to take up the appeal was a "profound disappointment," and a "manipulation" of the election process.

He said the people should decide whether he should be reelected.

Mayoral candidates running in the August primary election include City Council President Patrick Green.

“I applaud today’s decision of the Supreme Court because it upholds the will of the Warren residents who voted overwhelmingly for term limits," he said in a statement.

Others mayoral candidates are state Rep. Lori Stone, Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, Warren Human Resources Director George Dimas, Alfonso King, and Scott Cameron Stevens.

Tags
Politics & Government Jim FoutsWarren
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content