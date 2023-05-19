Warren Mayor "profoundly disappointed" in court ruling that bars him running for a fifth term

City of Warren Warren Mayor Jim Fouts

The Michigan Supreme court this week said it would not take up an appeal in a dispute over Warren's term limits ordinance.

The ordinance, which limits elected city leaders to four terms, was approved by voters in 2019.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts, who was then already in his fourth term, said he would run for a fifth term anyway, arguing the ordinance language was vague. But the Michigan Court of Appeals said it was not vague, and the four-term limit stands.

Fouts said the decision not to take up the appeal was a "profound disappointment," and a "manipulation" of the election process.

He said the people should decide whether he should be reelected.

Mayoral candidates running in the August primary election include City Council President Patrick Green.

“I applaud today’s decision of the Supreme Court because it upholds the will of the Warren residents who voted overwhelmingly for term limits," he said in a statement.

Others mayoral candidates are state Rep. Lori Stone, Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, Warren Human Resources Director George Dimas, Alfonso King, and Scott Cameron Stevens.