Michigan congressional members face important debt ceiling vote this week

Members of Michigan’s congressional delegation face an important vote this week on raising the nation’s debt ceiling.

The 99-page bill produced from an agreement between the White House and Congressional Republicans would avoid a federal default while limiting government spending. It includes provisions to fund medical care for veterans, change work requirements for some recipients of government aid and streamline environmental reviews for energy projects.

But some conservatives are concerned that the compromise doesn't cut future deficits enough. And Democrats have been worried about proposed changes to work requirements in programs such as food stamps.

Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) was among House Democrats who were briefed on the compromise legislation Sunday evening.

Despite having some concerns, particularly over environmental regulations, Kildee says he is leaning toward voting for the legislation.

“My inclination is to support any compromise that doesn’t decimate some of the progress that we’ve made in the last couple of years, particularly on investing in our future and prevents default,” said Kildee.

Kildee expects congressional leaders will be talking to members to see if the measure has enough votes to pass.

He expects some right-wing Republican and left-wing Democratic lawmakers will vote against raising the debt ceiling for very different reasons.