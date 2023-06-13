Livingston County Commissioners vote to kick LGBTQ events off county website

Livingston County commissioners voted 8 to 1 Monday night to prohibit county agencies from posting LGBTQ events on a county website.

The decision came after commissioners learned of Pride Month events appearing in the county’s Human Services Collaborative Body summer events newsletter.

The resolution says county agencies cannot promote events unless they're "clearly within" the agency's mission.

The Human Services Collaborative Body's mission statement, posted on its website, is: "Ensuring a system of support for members of our community."

Before the vote, board members listened as many county residents said the resolution would do the opposite for members of the LGBTQ community.

“We live here in Livingston County too,” Howell resident Jenn Slack told the commissioners, “And please remember you represent 100% of your citizens. Which includes me, a queer person.”

Commissioner Wes Nakagiri authored the resolution. He insisted the policy change does not single out any particular group. Nakagiri said it would also apply to other private organizations.

“Just like I wouldn’t be supportive of the county promoting the NRA or the county promoting or supporting a Proud Boys event,” said Nakagiri.