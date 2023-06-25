In Oakland County appearance Trump brushes off indictments, bashes "Marxist Left"

Former President and current 2024 Republican frontrunner Donald Trump was the keynote speaker at an Oakland County GOP event Sunday night, where he received a “Man of the Decade” award in front of a supportive crowd.

Trump cast the upcoming presidential election in stark apocalyptic terms. He told supporters it will be “the most important battle of our lives,” and promised to liberate the country from what he called “these villains.”

Trump brushed off his recent indictments for allegedly mishandling classified documents, and using campaign funds to pay off an adult film star. He accused the “Marxist left” of weaponizing the justice system to prevent his re-election.

“Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, Communists and Fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor and a badge of courage,” said Trump, who said he “did nothing wrong” and has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Trump said that if elected, he’ll immediately sign orders targeting undocumented immigrants and their American-born children. He also pledged to restrict what public schools can teach about racism and LGBTQ issues.

Trump also called President Joe Biden corrupt, bragged about his poll numbers, and said if re-elected he would easily resolve some of the world's most difficult conflicts.

“Before I even arrive at the Oval Office shortly after I win the presidency, I will have the war between Russia and Ukraine settled,” he proclaimed. “I'll do it in 24 hours. It's not tough to do.”

Trump also took aim at what he called Biden’s “ridiculous crusade” to support electric cars, suggesting the transition to EV’s would “decimate” the U.S. auto industry.

Trump is hoping for a repeat of his 2016 victory in Michigan by the slimmest of margins. Biden took the state in 2020. Trump didn’t win Oakland County, once stalwart Republican territory, in either contest.

