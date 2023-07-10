© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Barrett and Hertel to run for Michigan's 7th Congressional District seat

Michigan Radio
Published July 10, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT
Republican Tom Barrett (L) and Democrat Curtis Hertel, Jr (R) have both announced they'll run for U.S. Representative in Michigan's 7th Congressional district.
Courtesy photos
(AP) Former Michigan state Senators Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) and Tom Barrett (R) will face off for the 7th Congressional District.

Democrat Hertel will announce his campaign Monday after the Republican Barrett launched his second run for the seat Sunday.

Hertel and Barrett are the first to declare bids for the seat being vacated by Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who's seeking Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat. Both national parties have vowed to go all out to win the battleground district in 2024.

Barrett ran for the seat last year against Slotkin, losing by more than 5 percentage points. This will be the first Congressional race for Hertel, who served eight years in the Michigan Legislature.

