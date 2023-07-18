© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Two Michigan Democrats launch congressional child labor task force

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published July 18, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT
U.S. Congress
Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township) and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) said they were spurred to create a new congressional task force on child labor by a New York Times investigation that revealed many child labor violations across the country, including in Michigan.

Two Michigan representatives are creating a new congressional task force on child labor.

Representative Dan Kildee (D-Flint Township) and Rep. Hillary Scholten (D-Grand Rapids) said they were spurred by a New York Times investigation that revealed many child labor violations across the country, including in Michigan. The newspaper reported some migrant children have been placed in potentially dangerous conditions and for long hours.

The task force "is not about ending all young people from working,” said Scholten, “It’s about keeping six-year-olds out of slaughterhouses.”

Scholten rejected the suggestion the move is anti-business.

Kildee said he and his fellow Democrats want Republicans to join the Child Labor Prevention Task Force.

“We are going to be asking the Republicans in leadership to consider legislation, which we have offered, to fight illegal child labor, including increasing substantially increasing penalties for violations,” said Kildee.

Tags
Politics & Government child safetymigrant laborDan KildeeHillary Scholten
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
