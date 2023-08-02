© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

Whitmer outlines wish list for next budget

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published August 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the state budget presentation February 8, 2023.
Executive Office of the Governor
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the state budget presentation Feb. 8, 2023.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’s looking to expand human services spending and business incentives as she looks ahead to the next state budget.

The governor made a stop Wednesday in Traverse City to talk about the $57.4 billion budget she just signed this week for the fiscal year that begins October 1.

But she said she’s already thinking about the next budget for the fiscal year that begins in 2024.

The governor specifically mentioned expanding support for day care, mental health services and affordable housing. She would also like to boost business attraction incentives such as a research-and-development tax credit to act as a lure to the manufacturing sector.

“These are all items that will be top of mind as we do that work,” she said.

“We’ve made great strides when it comes to day care, but there’s more good work to do there as well,” said Whitmer. “Affordable housing is another place where we’ve made huge investments, but there’s such great need, we’re going to need to continue this work going forward. So we’re already starting to write next year’s budget. That never slows down.”

The governor had House and Senate Democratic majorities to work to craft the budget she just signed. But those majorities are slim, and there’s no guarantee they will hold through the next budget cycle.

Tags
Politics & Government state budget
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
Related Content
  • Interior of the state Capitol's rotunda.
    Politics & Government
    Whitmer signs remainder of record budget
    The Associated Press
    The state’s highest-ever budget — nearly $82 billion when combined with $24 billion in funding for Michigan’s schools that Whitmer signed July 20 — was passed by the Legislature in late June after Democrats were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1.