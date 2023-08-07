Tuesday is Election Day for some Michiganders. Find out what is on your ballot

Tuesday is Election Day.

Polls will be open in the 49 counties that have elections or ballot issues. Follow this link to see if elections are being held in your county.

The vast majority of the items on the ballots are millage renewals for schools, library districts, emergency services and so on.

Others are for political seats at the township, city, village, county and taxing districts. Among them:



Lansing voters will consider city council candidates for an at-large seat and by wards.



Warren is holding an election for mayoral candidates. Eastpointe is as well.



Hamtramck and Dearborn Heights are holding city council elections.



Southfield is choosing a city clerk.

According to the Secretary of State's office, polling places will be open in every jurisdiction on Election Day for voters who want to vote in person.

If you've filled out your absentee ballot and signed it, election officials say your should deliver it to the city or township clerk's ballot drop box and take it into the office to avoid any U.S. Postal Service delays.

If you still have your absentee ballot and decide that you want to vote in person, you can do that. You must surrender the absentee ballot at the polling place. If you misplaced your absentee ballot or it was destroyed, you may sign a statement affirming that fact and then go ahead and vote at the polls.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can register to vote at your city or township clerk on Election Day. You’ll need proof of residency, such as a driver's license, state ID card, or a current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check or other government document with your name and current address on it.

You can find out what’s on your ballot at michigan.gov/vote.

