Eligible residents have until September 30 to apply for Home Heating Tax Credit

If you qualify for a Michigan Home Heating Tax Credit, you have until the end of the month to apply. The deadline to apply is September 30.

The average qualifying home receives about $200 in home heating tax credits for a year.

The tax credit assists low-income families to help pay some of the cost to heat their home.

The standard credit is calculated on eligibility and income. An alternate credit is based on actual bills. In that case, you’ll want to keep receipts for tax time.

You must be a resident of Michigan and your home here can’t be a vacation home. You can be a renter or homeowner. Even if your heat is included in your rent, you might be eligible for help.

Some energy providers will provide an automatic credit up to $20 a month.

A State of Michigan news release also indicated that state food assistance recipients receiving a Home Heating Credit of more than $20 might be eligible for increased benefits.

The State of Michigan stresses that each taxpayer has a unique set of circumstances that determine their eligibility for the credit, so you’ll have to do a little homework. Here’s a link to a basic rundown of home heating credit information.

Here’s a detailed checklist of things to determine whether you qualify for the assistance.

Here's the actual claim form for the credit.

There is some homework to accomplish to meet the deadline at the end of September.