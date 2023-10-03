Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig launches campaign for U.S. Senate

There’s another Republican running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

“I’m Chief James Craig….and I’m running for U-S Senate.”

That’s how former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his Senate campaign in a video on his website Tuesday morning.

It’s his second bid for statewide office. The first campaign for governor in 2022 ended abruptly when he failed to collect enough valid signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot.

Craig joins a crowded field, with a large number of Democrats and Republicans running to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

On the Republican side, former Congressman Mike Rogers and State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder are the most prominent of a half dozen candidates already in the race.

On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, actor/ entrepreneur Hill Harper and State Board of Education president Pamela Pugh lead an equally crowded field.

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is leaving office after being elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan four times, starting in 2000.