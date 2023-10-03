© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig launches campaign for U.S. Senate

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published October 3, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig (file photo)
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig (file photo)

There’s another Republican running for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2024.

“I’m Chief James Craig….and I’m running for U-S Senate.”

That’s how former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announced his Senate campaign in a video on his website Tuesday morning.

It’s his second bid for statewide office. The first campaign for governor in 2022 ended abruptly when he failed to collect enough valid signatures to get on the Republican primary ballot.

Craig joins a crowded field, with a large number of Democrats and Republicans running to replace outgoing U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow.

On the Republican side, former Congressman Mike Rogers and State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder are the most prominent of a half dozen candidates already in the race. 

On the Democratic side, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, actor/ entrepreneur Hill Harper and State Board of Education president Pamela Pugh lead an equally crowded field. 

Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow is leaving office after being elected to the U.S. Senate from Michigan four times, starting in 2000.

Tags
Politics & Government James CraigElection 2024u.s. senate raceMichigan Republican PartyRepublican Party
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content