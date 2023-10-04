Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy campaigns in Michigan

Wearing a hat with the word ‘TRUTH’ printed on it, Vivek Ramaswamy swung through Michigan attacking Chinese influence in the U.S., “wokeness” undermining the nation and shutting down the “deep state" by closing federal agencies.

The biotech and financial sector entrepreneur turned Republican presidential hopeful is spreading a message he hopes will lift him to the top of the race for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

In Saginaw, the 38-year-old businessman said a new generation of political leadership is needed.

Ramaswamy calls for shuttering many federal agencies, including the FBI and the IRS.

“We will finally shutdown the unconstitutional administrative state in the United States of America,” Ramaswamy told a supportive audience. “75% headcount reduction in the number of federal bureaucrats…rescind a majority of those federal unconstitutional regulations.”

Ramaswamy is part of a second tier of candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, trailing far behind former President Donald Trump in the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Recent polls show Vivek Ramaswamy running fourth in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, getting support from roughly 5% of Republican voters, compared to 56% supporting Donald Trump.