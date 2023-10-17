Hollier announces challenge to Thanedar for US House

Detroit Democrat Adam Hollier launched his second bid for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Tuesday.

That means incumbent Democratic Congressman Shri Thanedar is facing a re-election challenge from within his own party.

WDET Then-state Senator Adam Hollier announced his candidacy for U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Thanedar defeated Hollier and a crowded Democratic primary field two years ago.

Hollier served as a state Senator from 2018 to 2022. He's now the director of Michigan's Department of Veterans Affairs.

Appearing on Michigan Radio’s Stateside, Hollier noted that this congressional term is the first time in seven decades that Detroit has not had a Black representative in Washington.

“People are frustrated with that because they are not getting the representation that they deserve," Hollier said.

Hollier also questioned Thanedar's commitment to his district. "Congressman Thanedar has been too busy with memes and social media to do the work of taking care of his constituents," Hollier said.

In a statement, Thanedar said he's proud of his record in Congress.

"I believe that vision and results, and not negative attacks, are what the people of Michigan’s 13th Congressional District need," Thanedar said.

"I’m proud to run on my record of delivering help for my constituents, bringing back funding for critical projects across the district, sponsoring bills to help workers, and standing up to the extreme Republican Majority's efforts to ban abortion and take away our voting rights,"