Muslim, Palestinian leaders urge Arab Americans in Michigan to "abandon Biden"

Some Muslim and Palestinian leaders in Michigan are calling on Arab-Americans not to vote for President Joe Biden in 2024.

They gathered in front of the federal building in Detroit Thursday carrying signs saying "Abandon Biden."

Imam Imran Salha said they are angry with Biden for supporting Israel as it wages a war against Hamas in Gaza.

“We are fully aware that we may be dealing with a situation that might be worse than Biden,” said Salha, “But there’s nothing worse than genocide.”

Salha echoed concerns from international organizations, including a group of United Nations experts, who a week ago warned that "time is running out to prevent genocide and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza."

Speakers said there is nothing Biden can do to convince them to support him in the 2024 presidential election.

Several speakers acknowledged that former President Donald Trump, who’s the leading candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, would likely be worse for the Palestinian cause.

But to Huwaida Arraf, a Palestinian Christian and a delegate to the 2020 Democratic National Convention, this is not a question of politics. She said she won't vote for Biden next year.

"Not me. not my family. Not my community. Not anyone who cares about freedom, human rights, and the life of every single person," said Arraf.

Arab Americans make up a small but potentially significant percentage of Michigan voters, which could be critical in next year’s presidential election.

The group said it may expand its focus to other politicians who have expressed support for Israel.

Israel declared war on Hamas after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.