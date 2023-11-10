© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Michigan legislature passes bills banning institutional desecration in the state

Michigan Radio | By George Weykamp
Published November 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM EST
Bills that would ban institutional desecration against places of worship and other areas in the state passed both chambers of the state legislature on Thursday.

The billsspecifically ban individuals from "maliciously and intentionally," destroying, damaging, vandalizing or defacing places of worship, cemeteries, schools, and other protected areas across the state.

Individuals found in violation of the bills would be subject to a maximum 93-day prison sentence for misdemeanors and a 10-year sentence for felonies.

The bills passed the state senate yesterday with a bipartisan vote of 24-13.

The state House originally passed the bills in June. The lower chamber OKed the Senate's amendments in a vote later in the day on Thursday.

The bills are now headed for the Governor's desk.

Tags
Politics & Government state legislaturehate crimesvandalism
George Weykamp
George Weykamp is a senior at the University of Michigan studying business law and history. He was the 2022 University Editor at The Michigan Daily where he oversaw coverage of the first firing of a University President in over a century as well as a historic sexual misconduct settlement.
See stories by George Weykamp