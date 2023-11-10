Michigan legislature passes bills banning institutional desecration in the state

Bills that would ban institutional desecration against places of worship and other areas in the state passed both chambers of the state legislature on Thursday.

The billsspecifically ban individuals from "maliciously and intentionally," destroying, damaging, vandalizing or defacing places of worship, cemeteries, schools, and other protected areas across the state.

Individuals found in violation of the bills would be subject to a maximum 93-day prison sentence for misdemeanors and a 10-year sentence for felonies.

The bills passed the state senate yesterday with a bipartisan vote of 24-13.

The state House originally passed the bills in June. The lower chamber OKed the Senate's amendments in a vote later in the day on Thursday.

The bills are now headed for the Governor's desk.