Outgoing Eastpointe Mayor sentenced to probation over COVID-relief fraud

Monique Owens, the outgoing mayor of Eastpointe, was sentenced to six months probation and 100 hours of community service on Thursday. Owens pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of making a false statement in September of this year.

Owens was accused of making false statements on an application for funding through the CARES Act in 2020. Prosecutors say she falsely claimed her business, Naturally Funny Talent Agency, had over 100 employees and was 51% veteran owned.

Mayor Owens received $10,000 in funding for her business, which she was forced to pay back in restitution to Macomb County as a part of her plea agreement. In a statement, Macomb County Sheriff Peter Lucido said: “The oath to uphold the law is sworn with the understanding that no one is above the law.”

As we honor Veterans Day, my office stands firm in its commitment to the people—to prosecute without hesitation and to hold accountable those who have betrayed the public trust, ensuring that benefits meant for veterans are not lost to fraud,” Lucido said.

Owens and her lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Owens lost her bid for re-election in August. City Councilman Michael Klinefelt won the mayoral election, he was defeated by Owens in 2019.

