© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House, Senate to wrap up session Tuesday

Michigan Radio | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:51 PM EST
Michigan Capitol building in Lansing on a summer day.
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

The Michigan Legislature convenes Tuesday to gavel out its historic 2023 session.

The wrap-up means no session days, no floor votes, and no committee meetings until the Legislature re-convenes in mid-January.

Even then, things might be slow to start. Democrats in the House and the Senate will still hold on to the gavels. But the majority will be temporarily evened to a 54-54 split with Republicans.

The vacancies are the result of Representatives Lori Stone (D-Warren) and Kevin Coleman (D-Westland) winning local mayoral races. That will leave the House with an even split until special elections fill the vacancies, a process that could take months.

During that period, Democrats will remain in control of the House.

The mid-November end to the session will start the clock that will allow many laws adopted this year to take effect in mid-February. That includes an early presidential primary, gun safety laws, formally repealing Michigan’s dormant abortion ban and adding LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law.
Tags
Politics & Government Michigan Legislature
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN