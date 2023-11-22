Gov. Whitmer calls for special elections to fill vacant state House seats

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for special elections to fill vacant state House seats.

The 13th and 25th district state House seats are vacant because both Democrats who held the seats were elected mayors in elections this month. Lori Stone was elected mayor of Warren. Kevin Coleman was elected mayor of Westland.

However, losing the two seats cost the Democratic Party its majority in the state House. The chamber is now divided 54 Democrats to 54 Republicans.

While under House rules, Democrats remain in control of the chamber, before the division became official, Democratic leaders moved to adjourn the legislative session.

Gov. Whitmer is calling for a special primary election on January 30, with a general election to fill the two seats April 16.

"As we look ahead to 2024, these special elections will ensure that Michiganders in the 13th and 25th districts have representation in Lansing working for them as soon as possible,” said Whitmer in a written statement.

Both seats are expected to remain in Democratic hands.