Pandemic-era housing relief grants set to expire

The Michigan State Housing Development Authority has announced a deadline to apply for emergency, COVID-relief funds intended to help with house payments. The deadline to apply for the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund is December 8.

The program provides grants of up to $25,000 intended to assist with utilities, rent and mortgage payments, insurance and taxes.

Funding for the MIHAF came from the American Rescue Plan Act. The program set out to assist eligible homeowners with fiscal hardships caused by the pandemic. Over $200 million has been given to over 26,000 Michigan homeowners. The average approved applicant has received $7,600 (per household). $99 million has been distributed to help homeowners with delinquent mortgages, and $63 million for delinquent property taxes.

The program was started in early 2022.

MSHDA has said it expects to get more applications than funding can provide. But in a statement, the agency said it's looking to process as many applications as possible before the deadline.

Amy Hovey, the MSHDA executive director, said, “This federal funding was essential in helping thousands of Michigan homeowners avoid foreclosure and keep their homes, clear their property tax debt and get caught up on their utilities.”

Applicants after the deadline can be added to a waitlist.