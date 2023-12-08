Detroiters have until December 11 to apply for property tax exemption program

A program that helps some Detroit households avoid paying some or all of their yearly property taxes this year has a December 11 deadline.

The program is called the Homeowners Property Exemption, or HOPE for short. It allows low-income Detroit households that own and live in their home to pay reduced property taxes, or in some cases no taxes at all.

The program guidelines vary based on household size. A family of four making just under $25,000 annually qualifies for a full exemption. The city says that households who meet the income and homeownership guidelines are generally approved, but residents need to apply for the exemption every year. Homeowners are required to provide proof of income, homeownership, and other documents to the city’s Board of Review.

The program has existed under different names for decades. However, in the past few years the city has been more aggressive about making residents aware of it, and providing resources to help them apply. That’s one of the big reasons why tax foreclosures, which devastated Detroit neighborhoods in the wake of the Great Recession, have dropped off dramatically in recent years.

“We’ve increased our HOPE outreaches this year because we want to make sure Detroit homeowners who are in need of assistance with paying property taxes know about the help that’s available,” said Board of Review Director Willie Donwell in a statement. “Over the years, the HOPE program has helped thousands of homeowners reduce their tax burden to an affordable level so they cannot be in fear of falling behind and at risk of foreclosure.”

Detroiters looking to get a 2023 HOPE exemption have until Monday to file their applications. Those who need assistance can go to www.detroitmi.gov/HOPE, or contact the Call Center at (313) 244-0274. The city says more than 11,000 Detroit households have already qualified for the program this year.