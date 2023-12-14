Another Democrat is running for Michigan's open 8th Congressional District seat

Another Democrat has entered the 8th Congressional District race to replace retiring Representative Dan Kildee.

Dan Moilanen is the executive director of the Michigan Association of Conservation Districts. He’s also chair of Genesee Conservation District Board of Directors, founder of Vehicle City Tacos, Social Cycling Flint; Genesee County “40 Under 40”, and former Chair of the Genesee County Democratic Party.

Moilanen says affordable child care, climate change and helping Michigan farmers are important issues in the mid-Michigan district.

“Frankly, I’ve been just tired of many of the career politicians in this area that continue to dig the same old trenches instead of building bridges,” said Moilanen, “I think we need more bridge-builders.”

Moilanen joins State Board of Education president Pamela Pugh in the campaign for the Democratic primary in August. It’s been reported there are several other democrats considering entering the race.

There are two declared Republican candidates for the seat. Former TV journalist Paul Junge, who ran against Kildee in 2022 and Dr. Martin Blank are both officially in the race. Other Republicans are reportedly considering getting in.

Rep. Dan Kildee announced last month he would not seek another term. Kildee is in his sixth term. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with cancer. He has since undergone treatment and is cancer-free.

Kildee cited his recent cancer diagnosis as a reason why he decided to leave office at the end of his current term.

National political observers have labeled Michigan’s 8th Congressional District as a “toss-up” next November.