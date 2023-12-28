Michigan's Recreation Passport fee to increase by one dollar in 2024

The Recreation Passport, which allows access to Michigan’s state parks and recreation facilities, will increase by one dollar for residents starting in 2024. The price for the passport goes up to $14 from $13.

The price for nonresidents will increase to $40 from $39, but the daily pass will remain at $11. Motorcycle passes will stay at $7 in the new year.

According to a statement by the state Department of Natural Resources, the price increases are based on the Detroit Consumer Price Index. The DNR said the price increases help pay for park infrastructure, forest campgrounds, trails and pathways, restoration and marketing.

Ron Olson is the DNR Parks and Recreation Chief. He said in a statement, "Approximately 97% of state parks funding is generated by user fees, including the Recreation Passport, and royalty revenues. Just 3% comes from Michigan's General Fund tax dollars."

Olson said that the passes are both cheaper than passes in neighboring states, and the old state park windshield sticker program, which the passports replaced more than a decade ago.

"During the last few years, we saw just how much people relied on Michigan’s state parks and recreation system to provide safe, welcoming, beautiful outdoor spaces where they could meet up with family and friends, get fresh air and connect with nature," Olson said.